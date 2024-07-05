Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 31,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 79,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Starr Peak Mining Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.34.

About Starr Peak Mining

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.

