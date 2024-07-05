Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Nicola Bruce Purchases 9,000 Shares

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £10,170 ($12,863.65).

Stelrad Group Stock Performance

SRAD traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 114 ($1.44). 58,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,884. Stelrad Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.18 million, a PE ratio of 937.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Stelrad Group alerts:

Stelrad Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.