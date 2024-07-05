Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Nicola Bruce Purchases 9,000 Shares

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £10,170 ($12,863.65).
Stelrad Group Stock Performance
SRAD traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 114 ($1.44). 58,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,884. Stelrad Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.18 million, a PE ratio of 937.50 and a beta of 0.17.
Stelrad Group Company Profile
