Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Advanced Micro Devices Call Options (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 986,023 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 757,607 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $9.01 on Friday, reaching $172.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,472,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,543,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $279.48 billion, a PE ratio of 255.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.99 and a 200-day moving average of $165.53. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 395,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.