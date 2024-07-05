Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 564 call options.
Newegg Commerce Stock Up 25.0 %
Newegg Commerce stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 4,444,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newegg Commerce has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.15.
About Newegg Commerce
