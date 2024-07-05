Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 564 call options.

Newegg Commerce Stock Up 25.0 %

Newegg Commerce stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 4,444,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newegg Commerce has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

