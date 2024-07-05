StockNews.com Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRMT. BTIG Research started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $784,138.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,939,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,410 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,367,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $784,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,939,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,508,023. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 920.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.