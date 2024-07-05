StockNews.com Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENLC. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.