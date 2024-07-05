StockNews.com Lowers WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.17.

WCC opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $122.30 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $2,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

