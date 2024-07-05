StockNews.com Upgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Strong-Buy

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Materialise Trading Up 1.4 %

MTLS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,607. The stock has a market cap of $282.95 million, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. Materialise has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 139,945 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 185,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 113,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

