Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in RTX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in RTX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $99.96. 704,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.