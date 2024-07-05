Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,767,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,379,723. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $494.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.63.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

