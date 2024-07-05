Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Chubb by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 518,535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 19,454.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $97,207,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.27. 238,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,637. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.85 and its 200 day moving average is $249.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $186.52 and a one year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

