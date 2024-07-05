Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives C$34.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.57.

Several brokerages have commented on SCR. CIBC upped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Robert J. Morgan acquired 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60. Insiders own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

TSE SCR opened at C$32.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.44. Strathcona Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.16 and a twelve month high of C$37.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a PE ratio of -15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.09. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$795.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Strathcona Resources will post 4.2663438 earnings per share for the current year.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

