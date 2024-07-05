Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Shares Down 0.4%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €59.80 ($64.30) and last traded at €60.10 ($64.62). Approximately 15,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €60.35 ($64.89).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is €62.97 and its 200 day moving average is €57.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

