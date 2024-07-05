Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.20 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 49.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035934 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

