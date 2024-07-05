Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $833.11 and last traded at $839.13. 1,941,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,521,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $847.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $839.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.78.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

