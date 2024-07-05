Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading Up 2.6%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 765,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average session volume of 148,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Superior Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. The company also sells silver. It owns and operates Plutonic gold mine located in Western Australia; and holds a 100% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

