Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 9,514,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,760,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Surface Transforms Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of £5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

