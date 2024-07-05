Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.56. Approximately 171,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,368,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,792. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Symbotic by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 1,826.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after buying an additional 342,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,219,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

