Syscoin (SYS) Trading Down 24.5% This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $76.54 million and $2.28 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,435.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.11 or 0.00576073 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00062288 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 790,738,743 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

