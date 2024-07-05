T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,522,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 5,226,074 shares.The stock last traded at $18.82 and had previously closed at $19.27.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile
The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.
