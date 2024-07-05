T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Shares Up 0.5%

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.95. 75 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.14.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.