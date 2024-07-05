Tangible (TNGBL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.01

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $31.52 million and $3.01 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.99700288 USD and is up 9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

