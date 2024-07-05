The Bank of New York Mellon Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

BK has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $60.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 75.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,829,000 after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 774,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

