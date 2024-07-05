The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Trading 1.8% Higher

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. 21,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 44,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 216.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Glimpse Group by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in The Glimpse Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in The Glimpse Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

