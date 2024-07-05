The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Trading 1.8% Higher

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. 21,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 44,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 216.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
