The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Target Price to $43.00

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 20.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.