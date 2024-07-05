The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

