The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Macerich accounts for about 1.5% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Macerich worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $679,498.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Macerich Price Performance

MAC stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $14.58. 1,230,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.51. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.59%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

