The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Progressive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.17. 294,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.86.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.