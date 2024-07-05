Thor Energy (LON:THR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Thor Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 102,655 shares changing hands.

Thor Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thor Energy Company Profile

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

