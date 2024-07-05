Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of TWM opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$253.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$34,335.00. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

