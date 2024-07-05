Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Trading Down 1.1%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.31. 3,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.93.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

Featured Stories

