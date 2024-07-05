Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells $107,600.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 285,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,581. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 428,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

