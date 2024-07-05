Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.00

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.60 ($0.50), with a volume of 1300182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.70 ($0.51).

Topps Tiles Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,975.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.36.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

Topps Tiles Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Topps Tiles’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.