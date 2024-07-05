Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TD opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.