Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 72800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$140.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.43 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 38.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 239,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$131,725.00. In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Valentine sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$74,250.00. Also, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 239,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$131,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 438,773 shares of company stock valued at $241,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

