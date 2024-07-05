Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $147.90

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.90 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.72). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.75), with a volume of 1,776 shares trading hands.

Town Centre Securities Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.43.

Insider Transactions at Town Centre Securities

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78), for a total value of £28,200 ($35,669.11). Insiders own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (the "Company") is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

