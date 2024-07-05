Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.99. 124,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,480. The stock has a market cap of $277.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.50 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.63.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

