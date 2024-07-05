TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.0 %

TCON stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 40.3%.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

