Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.28

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 10213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 121,196 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 2,793.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 193,854 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

