Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.28

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 10213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
