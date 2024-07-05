Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 1,310,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,925. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

