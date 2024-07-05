Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $96.92 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,978,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after buying an additional 234,886 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

