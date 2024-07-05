TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.43

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.43 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 84.40 ($1.07). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.07), with a volume of 318,756 shares trading hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.86. The firm has a market cap of £205.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,052.50.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

