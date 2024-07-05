Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.70. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 54,318 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $8,829,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

