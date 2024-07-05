UBS Group Begins Coverage on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. The company has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

