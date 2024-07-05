UBS Group Reiterates “C$123.00” Price Target for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

UBS Group set a C$123.00 target price on National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$114.62.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NA opened at C$110.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.77.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

