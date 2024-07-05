Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,000

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,700 ($46.80) to GBX 4,000 ($50.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.74) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($58.18) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,600 ($45.54) to GBX 5,100 ($64.51) in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,336 ($54.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,306.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,019.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,988.99, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,464 ($56.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,743.12%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

