United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.80. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

