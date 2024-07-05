United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.80. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.88.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.
Institutional Trading of United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.