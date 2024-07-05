United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.49% of United Rentals worth $234,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.1 %

URI traded down $20.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $633.95. The company had a trading volume of 529,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,395. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $659.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $646.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

