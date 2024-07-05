Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.52

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.52 and traded as low as $18.05. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 58,127 shares changing hands.

UVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $511.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.09 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,914,817.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,931 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,702,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 404,446 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $6,387,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,901,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 11,666.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 58,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

