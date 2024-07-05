Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UNM. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.56.

UNM stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after buying an additional 300,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,489,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,734,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Unum Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

